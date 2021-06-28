WLOX Careers
Southern Miss announces dates for Coach Will Hall introductory tour

The Southern Miss Alumni Association and Southern Miss Athletics have announced a list of initial dates and locations for the Southern Miss Unmasked: Will Hall Introductory Tour. Alumni and fans are invited to attend events in the following areas to meet Coach Hall and hear about the progress of the football program and plans for the upcoming season.(Sothern Miss.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s time for a road trip.

The Southern Miss Alumni Association and Southern Miss Athletics announced a list of early dates and locations for meet-and-greet opportunities with the Golden Eagle’s new Head Football Coach, Will Hall.

“We are excited to hit the road with Coach Hall and introduce him to the Southern Miss family across the region,” said Executive Director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association Jerry DeFatta. “Coach Hall’s excitement is contagious; the future of Southern Miss football is in good hands.”

The Southern Miss Unmasked: Will Hall Introductory Tour will allow alumni and fans a chance to meet Coach Hall and hear about his plans for the upcoming season.

“I have a vision for where we want to be as a team and a very detailed plan to get us there,” said Hall. “I invite alumni and fans to come to meet me at one of these events and let me share those plans with you.”

The events are listed below according to their initial scheduled date.

July 15 | Jackson, Miss.

The Country Club of Jackson - 5:30 p.m.

This event is sponsored by Viking Investments, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company and Shane Orman Construction Management and Design, Inc.

July 19 | Long Beach, Miss.

USM Gulf Park Campus, Hardy Hall Ballroom - 5:30 p.m.

July 21 | Baton Rouge, La.

Baton Rouge Country Club - 5:30 p.m.

July 28 | Huntsville, Ala.

Redstone Gateway Conference Center - 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 | Houston, Texas

Cadillac Bar - 5:30 p.m.

This event is sponsored by Chuck Scianna and Sim-Tex LLC

Aug. 14 | Hattiesburg, Miss.

Southern Miss will release additional details in the coming weeks

Readers can find event details and registration for all cities at SouthernMissAlumni.com. Southern Miss will add Additional events to the site as they are confirmed.

