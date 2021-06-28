Scrapin’ the Coast brings growth for small businesses along for the ride

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Scrapin’ the Coast is growing and taking small businesses along for the ride.

This weekend, thousands of people were at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum to see cars of all types. Along with spending time, they also were spending money.

For Toastie Tees & Designs out of Louisiana, it was a great way to begin a new business.

“This year was awesome,” said co-owner Leo Oubre. “It’s our first event that we came to and it was amazing. We couldn’t ask for anything better. The people from all over the state is so nice. I thought it was just us from Louisiana that was that nice, but it’s everybody else, too.”

The company, which just opened last month, sells T-shirts and specially-designed drinking cups. Business this weekend has confirmed for Oubre that he made the right career move.

“I usually work in the plants,” he said. “And, this right here, I don’t think I’m going to go back and work at the plants.”

It’s the first event as well for River Banks Engraving out of Picayune, a business forced to reinvent itself because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re a trophy and awards business,” said owner Kyle Jeansonne. “We didn’t do an award or trophy in a year. (I) started up my hat business. We do laser engraving and stitching on patches, custom. That business blew up. (I) got a trailer, said let’s go try Scrapin’ and, man, it’s been a great event for us.”

It’s also been a great event for the hotel closest to the action. The Quality Inn was at capacity for the weekend with visitors from all over.

“Arkansas, people from Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Alabama - even some locals that weren’t close to the Coast, but a little bit farther out, up north,” said front desk agent Chris Nguyen. “They came down just to stay, just to go to the Coliseum next door.”

And the visitors couldn’t have found a more welcoming host. Nguyen is a low-rider himself, and the Scrapers are his kind of people.

“I love the fact that I was able to cater to the guests of Scrapin’ and see the different varieties because that’s what I enjoy,” he said. “It’s a hobby of mine. And I was able to build a certain bond because we shared such a common interest with so many different guests.”

