WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Scrapin’ the Coast brings growth for small businesses along for the ride

By Mike Lacy
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Scrapin’ the Coast is growing and taking small businesses along for the ride.

This weekend, thousands of people were at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum to see cars of all types. Along with spending time, they also were spending money.

For Toastie Tees & Designs out of Louisiana, it was a great way to begin a new business.

“This year was awesome,” said co-owner Leo Oubre. “It’s our first event that we came to and it was amazing. We couldn’t ask for anything better. The people from all over the state is so nice. I thought it was just us from Louisiana that was that nice, but it’s everybody else, too.”

The company, which just opened last month, sells T-shirts and specially-designed drinking cups. Business this weekend has confirmed for Oubre that he made the right career move.

“I usually work in the plants,” he said. “And, this right here, I don’t think I’m going to go back and work at the plants.”

It’s the first event as well for River Banks Engraving out of Picayune, a business forced to reinvent itself because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re a trophy and awards business,” said owner Kyle Jeansonne. “We didn’t do an award or trophy in a year. (I) started up my hat business. We do laser engraving and stitching on patches, custom. That business blew up. (I) got a trailer, said let’s go try Scrapin’ and, man, it’s been a great event for us.”

It’s also been a great event for the hotel closest to the action. The Quality Inn was at capacity for the weekend with visitors from all over.

“Arkansas, people from Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Alabama - even some locals that weren’t close to the Coast, but a little bit farther out, up north,” said front desk agent Chris Nguyen. “They came down just to stay, just to go to the Coliseum next door.”

And the visitors couldn’t have found a more welcoming host. Nguyen is a low-rider himself, and the Scrapers are his kind of people.

“I love the fact that I was able to cater to the guests of Scrapin’ and see the different varieties because that’s what I enjoy,” he said. “It’s a hobby of mine. And I was able to build a certain bond because we shared such a common interest with so many different guests.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
One person was injured after being thrown from the bed of a pick-up truck during an accident in...
One person injured after thrown from bed of truck during crash in Biloxi
Meridian native wins Miss Mississippi title!
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Thousands of people have come from far and wide for the nineteenth year of Scrapin’ the Coast.
Scrapin’ the Coast bringing crowds back to the South Mississippi shores
There's no way to easily define a typical Scrapin' the Coast car, but low-riders are still a...
Scrapin’ the Coast showcases personalities through cars

Latest News

After years of working offshore, Samuel Hasley believes this business will provide him a...
New boat taxi business plans to start service in Biloxi
Many businesses are still nowhere close to being fully staffed, especially those in the food...
Staffing shortages still a challenge for many Coast businesses
Gulfport Police Department will host a Scouting Combine to give interested applicants the...
Gulfport Police to host hiring event in effort to fill several positions
Zeal Boutique, a popular women's clothing store in downtown Ocean Springs, caught fire Thursday...
Fire devastates popular boutique in downtown Ocean Springs