Pearl River County man back in custody after escaping on the way to jail

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have caught the Pearl River County man who escaped while on his way to jail.

James Douglas Dennis, 29 was apprehended in the woods with help from Pearl River County sheriff’s K-9s, Mississippi Highway Patrol and a local rescue group.

K-9 from the sheriff’s dept, MHP and a local rescue group helped tracked him. He was captured in the woods. PRC sheriff’s department is grateful for all of the help from the many agencies that helped get him back in custody. and he will now be charged with escape.

Dennis, 29, was originally sentenced to five years for assaulting a Pearl River County Sheriff’s deputy Monday morning.

Chief Deputy Marc Ogden told WLOX News Now that Dennis was handcuffed and put into the jail transport vehicle.

On the ride to the county jail, Ogden said Dennis kicked out the back window and started crawling out. When the jailer stopped to keep Dennis from falling onto Highway 11, he ran into the woods near Savannah Millard Road.

Dennis will now face an additional charge of escaping custody.

Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the many agencies who assisted in this search.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.