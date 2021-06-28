New boat taxi business plans to start service in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Living near water, many people would like to take rides out there but may not have the access to do so. A new taxi service is coming to Biloxi, but not your ordinary taxi.

Samuel Hasley was busy Sunday testing the waters of his new business, All Coast Water Taxi. Hasley’s service is all in the name, providing transportation to and from destinations by boat.

“Each boat can hold six passengers at a time,” said Hasley. “It’s $25 per person, that includes bringing them out there and returning them at their pickup time,” he said.

After years of working as a boat captain offshore, Hasley said this would provide him a full-time job at home that will allow him to spend more time with family.

“The idea came from me traveling as a boat captain in other states,” Hasley said. “Mainly over in Florida and up in Seattle, it’s already being done and it does really well in them states. I just thought it would be a good idea to bring it here and it brings me home instead of being offshore on a boat.”

Hasley has invested in two boats to grant families the access to a boat ride, without owning one themselves. With fun but also safety in mind, Hasley said there will be a safety orientation before heading out.

“In case of an emergency your life jackets are kept here,” Hasley said, lifting up one seat on the boat.

All children will be required to wear a life jacket and all captains will be licensed.

“I myself hold a pretty large license,” he said. “I been out in the oil field industry and working out of Miami, Seattle, Louisiana most of my life and anybody that runs my vessels will hold a U.S. Coast Guard license.”

Hasley will be sure to document all passengers, drop off locations, and times in his captain’s log.

“We will know who we have out there,” Hasley said. “We’ll know if someone didn’t get picked up or if they’re still out there and we need to go find them so we’re going to keep track of whoever we have out there.”

Hasley said families will have the option to go about 15 minutes out to an island to camp, fish, or simply enjoy the ride, without having to rush back.

“Basically I’m going to let them choose how long they want to be out there because different people handle the heat in different ways,” he said. “Some people can handle the heat all day long, some people can take a couple hours.”

Once trial rides are complete, Hasley said All Coast Water Taxi expect should be up and ready by 4th of July weekend.

