Monday’s Forecast

Another day with hit-or-miss showers with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder is expected. There will be higher rain chances and heavier rainfall mainly to our west over parts of coastal Louisiana and Texas. Today’s highs will warm into the upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s. Expect more of the same for much of this week. Late this week a front approaches from the northwest and could bring better rain chances around Friday into the holiday weekend. Hopefully we’re able to find a break in the rain for any holiday weekend activities and events. Meanwhile, in the tropics, there’s two areas that have a chance to become a depression or a storm in the Atlantic but currently neither are considered a threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast over the next five days.