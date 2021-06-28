WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mississippi State to take on Vanderbilt in College World Series final

Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner, center, reacts after scoring the walk-off run against...
Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner, center, reacts after scoring the walk-off run against Texas in the ninth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series Saturday, June 26, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) -Mississippi State is headed back to the College World Series final for the second time ever after taking down Texas 4-3 in walk-off fashion on Saturday.

The Bulldogs now turn to preparing for their next opponent in Vanderbilt.

Without a lot of time to prepare, it’s a quick turnaround for State with only one day of rest, while Vanderbilt has been through a roller coaster of a few days.

The Commodores made their way into the championship game after NC State was put into health and safety protocols.

Both squads though say they were thankful to have Sunday as a rest day.

“It’s been kind of crazy, trying to get the guys to focus and rested the night before we kind of had to get back at 2, feel asleep at 3, played last night, so it’s a lot about getting rested, I know they were excited our fanbase is excited,’ said State head coach Chris Lemonis. “We like the day off for rest, we need to emotionally come down and get a little rest for our pitchers and a little rest for our bodies.”

“We’re in a situation where we move forward, we’ve lost one time, we’ve handled our business appropriately, grateful to be in the championship series against a team that we’re familiar with that we’ve played during the course of the year, so we move forward,” said Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin.

State’s road to the finals was seemingly the path of most resistance but Coach Lemonis says it’s a situation they’re prepared for if it arises again.

“I think a lot of that is when people talk about our experience, I think that’s the biggest piece,” said Lemonis. “We have some great leaders on this team. Not just, we always talk about Tanner and Rowdey but we got Spencer Price and Riley Self and Josh Hatcher, some of the older guys that have been around that understand that you’re going to get punched in the nose in this league and you’re going to punch somebody else in the nose and it doesn’t matter. We’ve done it enough and everything we stress on is about the next game.”

Game one of the finals is set for Monday June 28 at 6 p.m.

Game two is set for Tuesday, June 29 also at 6 p.m. with a game three, if necessary, on Wednesday at the same time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
Investigators from St. Tammany Parish were working with Hancock County rescue teams Friday...
Body pulled from Hancock Co. river confirmed to be missing La. woman
Meridian native wins Miss Mississippi title!
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Thousands of people have come from far and wide for the nineteenth year of Scrapin’ the Coast.
Scrapin’ the Coast bringing crowds back to the South Mississippi shores
One person was injured after being thrown from the bed of a pick-up truck during an accident in...
One person injured after thrown from bed of truck during crash in Biloxi

Latest News

Shuckers vs. Biscuits Game 6 (6-27-21)
Shuckers vs. Biscuits Game 6 (6-27-21)
New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving Night in the Superdome. (Source:...
‘We fully intend to begin the season without masks being required,’ says New Orleans Saints
Gulfport’s Brittney Reese headed to Tokyo for fourth Olympic appearance
Gulfport’s Brittney Reese headed to Tokyo for fourth Olympic appearance
Gulfport’s very own ‘golden girl’ earned a spot on the U.S Track and Field Olympic team after...
Gulfport’s Brittney Reese headed to Olympics in Tokyo