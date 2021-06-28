Mississippi State to take on Vanderbilt in College World Series final

OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) -Mississippi State is headed back to the College World Series final for the second time ever after taking down Texas 4-3 in walk-off fashion on Saturday.

The Bulldogs now turn to preparing for their next opponent in Vanderbilt.

Without a lot of time to prepare, it’s a quick turnaround for State with only one day of rest, while Vanderbilt has been through a roller coaster of a few days.

The Commodores made their way into the championship game after NC State was put into health and safety protocols.

Both squads though say they were thankful to have Sunday as a rest day.

“It’s been kind of crazy, trying to get the guys to focus and rested the night before we kind of had to get back at 2, feel asleep at 3, played last night, so it’s a lot about getting rested, I know they were excited our fanbase is excited,’ said State head coach Chris Lemonis. “We like the day off for rest, we need to emotionally come down and get a little rest for our pitchers and a little rest for our bodies.”

“We’re in a situation where we move forward, we’ve lost one time, we’ve handled our business appropriately, grateful to be in the championship series against a team that we’re familiar with that we’ve played during the course of the year, so we move forward,” said Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin.

State’s road to the finals was seemingly the path of most resistance but Coach Lemonis says it’s a situation they’re prepared for if it arises again.

“I think a lot of that is when people talk about our experience, I think that’s the biggest piece,” said Lemonis. “We have some great leaders on this team. Not just, we always talk about Tanner and Rowdey but we got Spencer Price and Riley Self and Josh Hatcher, some of the older guys that have been around that understand that you’re going to get punched in the nose in this league and you’re going to punch somebody else in the nose and it doesn’t matter. We’ve done it enough and everything we stress on is about the next game.”

Game one of the finals is set for Monday June 28 at 6 p.m.

Game two is set for Tuesday, June 29 also at 6 p.m. with a game three, if necessary, on Wednesday at the same time.

