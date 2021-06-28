WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mississippi received millions in rent aid. But many struggling tenants are still waiting.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/NBC News) - Many struggling tenants in Mississippi worry over what will come first: a constable at their front door ordering them to leave, or the arrival of desperately needed rental assistance that will allow them to stay.

More than 1 percent of Mississippians believe they are very likely, or somewhat likely, to move because of an eviction in the next two months, according to a recent Census Household Pulse Survey. The state and its two largest counties have received $200 million in federal Covid-19 relief funds to cover back rent, with the aim of preventing these evictions.

But the vast majority of that money has not been spent, and there are large disparities in who is receiving help, and how quickly they’re getting it, according to a review of the latest program data and interviews with experts and advocates.

In Hinds County, where close to three-fourths of residents are Black, officials had disbursed only 3 percent of its $7 million emergency rental assistance fund as of mid-June. In contrast, Harrison County, where 73 percent of residents are white, had pushed out more than half of its $6.2 million allocation, serving more than 700 renters. In both counties, about 20 percent of the community lives in poverty.

Click here to read the full story.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via NBC News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
One person was injured after being thrown from the bed of a pick-up truck during an accident in...
One person injured after thrown from bed of truck during crash in Biloxi
Meridian native wins Miss Mississippi title!
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Thousands of people have come from far and wide for the nineteenth year of Scrapin’ the Coast.
Scrapin’ the Coast bringing crowds back to the South Mississippi shores
There's no way to easily define a typical Scrapin' the Coast car, but low-riders are still a...
Scrapin’ the Coast showcases personalities through cars

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 301 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
301 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi over the weekend
Project Believe
Biloxi camp offers summer enrichment for low-income families
The Mississippi Aquarium, with the help of CTA, and the Singing River Health System vaccinating...
Mississippi Aquarium helping to put shots in arms with BOGO ticket offer
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 243 new cases of COVID-19 and four new...
243 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday
Dr. Thomas Dobbs
Dobbs: Delta variant could be dominant COVID-19 strain in one to three weeks