WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday

Demario Lamar Cotton
Demario Lamar Cotton(FBI)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The FBI Jackson Field Office is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of Demario Lamar Cotton.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, authorities say an agent from the Jackson office was shot by Cotton during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso Street.

Cotton, 38, was charged with a two-count criminal complaint Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. A federal arrest warrant has been issued by a U.S. Magistrate judge.

The Jackson man is charged with one count of using a firearm to assault, resist, or impede a federal law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of official duties. He also is charged with one count of using, carrying or discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Cotton is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or log onto tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
One person was injured after being thrown from the bed of a pick-up truck during an accident in...
Police: One injured in Biloxi crash while riding in bed of truck
Meridian native wins Miss Mississippi title!
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Jason Evans sands the casket that will hold his 28-year-old friend Cayce Seal.
Honoring Cayce: Loved ones work together to build casket for fallen lineman
Samuel Hasley has been a captain working offshores for years. Now, he is bringing his skills...
No boat? No problem! Water taxi service opens in Biloxi

Latest News

Scattered showers
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
A car fire in Pascagoula is blocking all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday afternoon.
Traffic flowing again after car fire blocks eastbound lanes of I-10 in Pascagoula
Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner, center, reacts after scoring the walk-off run against...
Mississippi State on precipice of first National Championship, where they’ve been before
The deadline for Loaves and Fishes to find a new location is down to six months. The longtime...
Deadline looms for Loaves and Fishes to find new location