Car fire blocking eastbound lanes of I-10 in Pascagoula

A car fire in Pascagoula is blocking all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday afternoon.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A car fire in Pascagoula is blocking all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time, but the Mississippi Department of Transportation confirmed traffic is backed up on the Pascagoula River bridge just before 4 p.m.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

