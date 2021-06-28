Car fire blocking eastbound lanes of I-10 in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A car fire in Pascagoula is blocking all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time, but the Mississippi Department of Transportation confirmed traffic is backed up on the Pascagoula River bridge just before 4 p.m.

UPDATE: Vehicle fire on I-10 before MS 613 / Moss Point / Pascagoula EX 68 in Jackson County has ALL eastbound lanes BLOCKED on the Pascagoula River Bridge.



Map Impact: https://t.co/WUajrWQQSB #MShwys pic.twitter.com/yIAJEDkju4 — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) June 28, 2021

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

