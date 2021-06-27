WLOX Careers
Venture Church shares love outside of its four walls in Gulfport

Venture Church was busy Saturday morning lending a helping hand by cutting lawns in its community.(wlox)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s officially summer when the sun is beaming, and grass begins to grow faster. One group of volunteers in Gulfport decided to take on the dreadful summer yard work, at no cost at all.

“Love your neighbor is an outreach initiative we have as our church is that going out into the community,” said Gulf Coast campus pastor, Blake Houston. “It’s staying in the walls of the church, it really initiated during COVID with our lead pastor Jeff Clark. It was in a message series right after COVID started. Where he said during this season our church is going to go outside of the walls and we’re going to make sure no one goes lonely, no one goes hungry, and no one goes broke. And that’s how love your neighbor really began with our church.”

Crews first started cutting grass at Gulfport High School, then made their way into the Woodglen neighborhood, unloading all their equipment before going door-to-door. Even if no one answered, volunteers still went to work.

“I think so often we get focused in ourselves and I think the beautiful thing about the church is that it’s the direct opposite,” said Houston. “It’s about taking those tiny steps even if it seems minute, but having that opportunity to say can we love you in this way. Can we serve you in this way and then even more importantly it sparks a conversation.”

The love did not end there. More church partners set up tents at Gulf Mist apartments after cutting grass near the playground, hosting Camp Venture.

Ashlee Cook said serving the community and also the children serves as a reminder why she loves her role in the church.

“Seeing the kids faces light up, there is nothing like it,” said Cook. “It’s why we do what we do. We’re here because God has loved us so much and so we just want to pour out and extend that love to others. So seeing their faces light up is what it’s all about.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

