Scrapin’ the Coast showcases personalities through cars

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While the traffic jam on Highway 90 was an irritation, the traffic jam in the Coast Coliseum parking lot was an inspiration.

“Scrapin’ the Coast” has been around since 2002, and it’s been growing and evolving ever since.

As a result, it’s not easy to define a Scrapin’ the Coast car.

“It’s different personalities,” said participant Jasmine Norwood. “Everybody can display their personalities through their vehicles.”

That’s why this event has been on Dirk Bercegeay’s bucket list for a long time.

“Some are custom, some are not,” he said. “Some are original, some are not. Some got big engines, some don’t. Some jump up and down, some don’t. It’s really a unique class of cars, I’ll just say that.”

He doesn’t own a show car, and even Scrapin’ the Coast can’t inspire him to get one.

“Oh, no,” Bercegeay said with a laugh. “My wife would kill me if I bought a project.”

Narleski Young’s 1953 Chevy pickup fits into the classic car mode. In fact, he’s participated both Cruisin’ the Coast and Scrapin’ the Coast, and it’s hard to choose between the two.

“Well, I don’t want to be biased,” he said. “I serve the customers as a business owner, so I Iike them both. I just love automobiles.”

He also loves people.

“I just like to share the environment with people who love what I do as much as I do, and to entertain the people, collectively,” he said.

Terrance Hudson is a member of the X-Rated Car Club out of Mobile, but on this day, he’s using his truck to help promote autism awareness.

“My little cousin has autism,” he said. “And it’s something that gets looked every day really. So, I just wanted to bring awareness to it.”

What better event to make it happen?

“A lot of people see cars, a lot of people go to car shows,” Hudson said. “So, it gave a good reason to do it.”

Louisiana resident Kody Klink has been to Scrapin’ for six years in a row, and his 1998 Chevrolet Silverado is a work in progress.

“The lower-vehicle style has always been my kind of style,” he said. “And I just wanted to go to the extreme with this one as far as we could go.”

Klink has worked on this former farm truck for four years, and he’s not sure when he’ll be satisfied with the result.

“I don’t know if they’re ever complete,” he said. “It’s always one more little thing. It’s always that extra mile you want to go.”

Scrapin’ the Coast continues on Sunday, and you can attend anytime between the hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets are $20.

