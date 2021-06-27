One person injured after thrown from bed of truck during crash in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person was injured after being thrown from the bed of a pick-up truck during an accident in Biloxi Sunday morning.

Authorities say they were told just after 5:00 a.m., that two trucks were involved in an accident at the intersection of Highway 90 and Rodenberg Avenue in Biloxi.

A Chevy truck traveling east on Highway 90 struck a GMC truck at Rodenberg Avenue that was exiting the service drive to make a U-turn to go west. A person riding in the back of the Chevy was thrown. He was taken to South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile where he is being treated for his injuries.

Officials have noted many people are riding in the bed of pickup trucks during this weekend’s “Scrapin’ the Coast.” While it’s not illegal in Mississippi, officials do not recommend the risky behavior.

Due to the crash, both lanes on Highway 90 were shut down but they are now back open.

