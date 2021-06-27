WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

One person injured after thrown from bed of truck during crash in Biloxi

One person was injured after being thrown from the bed of a pick-up truck during an accident in...
One person was injured after being thrown from the bed of a pick-up truck during an accident in Biloxi Sunday morning.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person was injured after being thrown from the bed of a pick-up truck during an accident in Biloxi Sunday morning.

Authorities say they were told just after 5:00 a.m., that two trucks were involved in an accident at the intersection of Highway 90 and Rodenberg Avenue in Biloxi.

A Chevy truck traveling east on Highway 90 struck a GMC truck at Rodenberg Avenue that was exiting the service drive to make a U-turn to go west. A person riding in the back of the Chevy was thrown. He was taken to South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile where he is being treated for his injuries.

Officials have noted many people are riding in the bed of pickup trucks during this weekend’s “Scrapin’ the Coast.” While it’s not illegal in Mississippi, officials do not recommend the risky behavior.

Due to the crash, both lanes on Highway 90 were shut down but they are now back open.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators from St. Tammany Parish were working with Hancock County rescue teams Friday...
Body pulled from Hancock Co. river confirmed to be missing La. woman
Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
Meridian native wins Miss Mississippi title!
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Thousands of people have come from far and wide for the nineteenth year of Scrapin’ the Coast.
Scrapin’ the Coast bringing crowds back to the South Mississippi shores
The City of Ocean Springs has lifted its boil water notice as of Saturday afternoon.
City of Ocean Springs lifts boil water notice

Latest News

First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Project Believe
Biloxi camp offers summer enrichment for low-income families
Traffic on Highway 90 in Biloxi at Rodenburg Avenue is at a standstill Sunday morning as police...
LIVE REPORT: Wreck blocking traffic on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi
The bad weather may have postponed last week’s celebration, but it didn’t stop it. Gulfport’s...
Juneteenth event celebrates freedom, promotes health and prosperity