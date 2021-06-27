WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Juneteenth event celebrates freedom, promotes health and prosperity

By Jwan Jordan
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The bad weather may have postponed last week’s celebration, but it didn’t stop it. Gulfport’s Juneteenth event continued Saturday.

With Juneteenth being a federal holiday now, it’s definitely time for a celebration.

The Gulfport City-Wide Juneteenth Celebration, often referred to as Jubilation Day or Freedom Day, this Gulfport-based event is the first of its kind.

“As a result of weather, we kinda made a creative, innovative way to still have our Juneteenth celebration and festival here in Gulfport. We have different vendors, both food and resource vendors, throughout the event for our community to get engaged in, as well as our Freedom parade,” said Bobby Hudson III, founder of the Gulfport Juneteenth celebration.

Marches and celebrations were only part of the event. Hudson had a larger goal in mind.

“The main goal of this event was to educate African Americans and people outside of our community about African American achievement but also apply those resources and information to the African American community that might lapse such as mental health resources and job programs, etc.,” he said.

Speaking of prosperity and mental health, one woman elaborated on the importance of mental health in minority communities.

“I have a YouTube channel and a podcast and on it. I promote mental health, I promote self-development and just speaking to younger people. It’s important because it’s rooted deeper than just ‘oh hey, I’m feeling anxious today,’” said mental health coach Authentic Tay.

An important part of prosperity and mental peace is financial stability. Amongst the 40 vendors set up, there were real estate agents, musicians and restaurant owners.

“I have youth sometimes come up to me and say, ‘hey, I wanna learn to do what you do,’ like the cooking segment I had out here. So I’m always eager to reach and share with the youth that comes after me because that’s where I got my knowledge from, from the ones that came before me,” said Kenneth Casey III, executive chef of Flave Crave Catering.

It was an event focusing on outreach and education for everyone in the community.

The celebration wraps up Sunday with a brunch and awards show.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators from St. Tammany Parish were working with Hancock County rescue teams Friday...
Body pulled from Hancock Co. river confirmed to be missing La. woman
Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
Thousands of people have come from far and wide for the nineteenth year of Scrapin’ the Coast.
Scrapin’ the Coast bringing crowds back to the South Mississippi shores
Meridian native wins Miss Mississippi title!
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
The City of Ocean Spring has lifted its boil water notice as of Saturday afternoon.
City of Ocean Springs lifts boil water notice

Latest News

There's no way to easily define a typical Scrapin' the Coast car, but low-riders are still a...
Scrapin’ the Coast showcases personalities through cars
Venture Church was busy Saturday morning lending a helping hand by cutting lawns in its...
Venture Church shares love outside of its four walls in Gulfport
People were dressed in their rainbow attire as they gathered at the Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi...
Gulf Coast Association of Pride hosts annual pride event in Biloxi
Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock