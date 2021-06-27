Juneteenth event celebrates freedom, promotes health and prosperity

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The bad weather may have postponed last week’s celebration, but it didn’t stop it. Gulfport’s Juneteenth event continued Saturday.

With Juneteenth being a federal holiday now, it’s definitely time for a celebration.

The Gulfport City-Wide Juneteenth Celebration, often referred to as Jubilation Day or Freedom Day, this Gulfport-based event is the first of its kind.

“As a result of weather, we kinda made a creative, innovative way to still have our Juneteenth celebration and festival here in Gulfport. We have different vendors, both food and resource vendors, throughout the event for our community to get engaged in, as well as our Freedom parade,” said Bobby Hudson III, founder of the Gulfport Juneteenth celebration.

Marches and celebrations were only part of the event. Hudson had a larger goal in mind.

“The main goal of this event was to educate African Americans and people outside of our community about African American achievement but also apply those resources and information to the African American community that might lapse such as mental health resources and job programs, etc.,” he said.

Speaking of prosperity and mental health, one woman elaborated on the importance of mental health in minority communities.

“I have a YouTube channel and a podcast and on it. I promote mental health, I promote self-development and just speaking to younger people. It’s important because it’s rooted deeper than just ‘oh hey, I’m feeling anxious today,’” said mental health coach Authentic Tay.

An important part of prosperity and mental peace is financial stability. Amongst the 40 vendors set up, there were real estate agents, musicians and restaurant owners.

“I have youth sometimes come up to me and say, ‘hey, I wanna learn to do what you do,’ like the cooking segment I had out here. So I’m always eager to reach and share with the youth that comes after me because that’s where I got my knowledge from, from the ones that came before me,” said Kenneth Casey III, executive chef of Flave Crave Catering.

It was an event focusing on outreach and education for everyone in the community.

The celebration wraps up Sunday with a brunch and awards show.

