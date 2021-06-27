WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ingalls Shipbuilding to partner with Jobs for Jacksonians recruitment event

Ingalls Shipbuilding, a shipyard located in Pascagoula, Miss., is partnering with the Jobs of...
Ingalls Shipbuilding, a shipyard located in Pascagoula, Miss., is partnering with the Jobs of Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, June 30.(Pixabay)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ingalls Shipbuilding, a shipyard located in Pascagoula, Miss., is partnering with the Jobs of Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, June 30.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Hinds Community College – Jackson Campus ATC Auditorium located at 3925 Sunset Drive.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates with the following skillsets:

  • Electrical
  • Pipefitter
  • Pipe welder
  • Ship fitter
  • Welder

Officials encourage applicants to register for the event here.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
One person was injured after being thrown from the bed of a pick-up truck during an accident in...
One person injured after thrown from bed of truck during crash in Biloxi
Meridian native wins Miss Mississippi title!
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Thousands of people have come from far and wide for the nineteenth year of Scrapin’ the Coast.
Scrapin’ the Coast bringing crowds back to the South Mississippi shores
There's no way to easily define a typical Scrapin' the Coast car, but low-riders are still a...
Scrapin’ the Coast showcases personalities through cars

Latest News

Doug Seal sands the casket that will hold his 28-year-old son Cayce Seal. The grief-stricken...
Honoring Cayce: Loved ones work together to build casket for fallen lineman
Typical summer heat & pop-up showers for now. Then, wetter later this week? Hopefully it...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
As Scrapin' the Coast grows, so do small businesses that surround the event, which began in 2002.
Scrapin’ the Coast brings growth for small businesses along for the ride
Cayce’s family and friends have been coping with the tragic loss by coming together to cry,...
Honoring Cayce: Loved ones work together to build casket for fallen lineman
This weekend, thousands of people were at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum to see cars of all...
Scrapin’ the Coast brings growth for small businesses along for the ride