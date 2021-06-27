Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - One pageant girl’s dream came true Saturday night after she was named Miss Mississippi 2021.

Meridian native Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021. She will receive a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by Ameristar Casino and Hotel.

Along with winning the title, she also won the talent preliminary Wednesday night.

She will be competing in the Miss America Pageant in December 2021.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.