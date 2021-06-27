WLOX Careers
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large

First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say an FBI special agent was shot and wounded in Jackson while conducting an operation.

Jackson Police Spokesman Sam Brown says the agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office was shot around 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to FBI spokesman Brett Carr, the agent was assisting Jackson police during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso St. when the suspect, Demario Cotton, opened fire.

Carr says Cotton was driving a dark in color Yukon when he fled the scene.

The agent has been released from a hospital.

This is a developing story. WLBT will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

