Biloxi camp offers summer enrichment for low-income families

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - 41 sets of eyes were wide open when Biloxi police officers came to visit campers at the Biloxi Community Center.

“We had the K9s here today and (campers) were able to talk to the police themselves and see exactly what the K9 does,” said Director of Program Believe Kay Horne.

The police visit was a part of Program Believe’s Summer Enrichment camp, aimed at giving low-income families an interactive place to send their children over summer break.

The camp invites guest speakers to talk about safety and health, while also brining the children outside of the community center to tours of MGM Park and the Infinity Science Center.

“We just have everything that the kids would probably not be privy to,” Horne said. “We just want to introduce things to kids. This gives them an opportunity to be a kid.”

While campers enjoy their summer vacation, they also spend time learning lessons.

“Just to keep them on top of their game so when they go back to school, they will be a level higher,” Horne said.

A staff of teachers help go over school work and packets aimed at preventing the “summer slide,” a term used to refer to lessons lost due to the lack of school work while school is out.

“(The camp) sort of helps bridge the gap. It keeps it fresh in their minds,” teacher Sharon Fairley said. “During the summer a lot of the time, the kids lose a lot of what they learned during the school year.”

The summer work is made easier now that the camp is in-person this year. Last year, COVID-19 forced educators to hold a virtual camp, sending packets home to students and the start of the week so they can complete them before the weekend.

“I’m just happy to be here. I’m happy to be face to face,” Fairley said. “There’s nothing like being out in the public. You just have to be cautious but it’s good to be back.”

Organizers make it a point to introduce new and essential experiences to their campers, including those who know little to no English.

“We try very hard to accommodate everyone,” Horne said.

With most of the campers coming from a Hispanic background, Spanish-speaking instructors are on hand to help any campers in need while also guiding them through the English language.

“They are very smart. They pick it up very easily. That’s a good thing,” Fairley said.

No matter how much extra attention some students may need, organizers celebrate the campers’ different backgrounds and cultures.

“It is a well versed community of kids we have here and we just love them,” Horne said.

Any business or community leaders interested in speaking or holding a demonstration at the camp can contact Program Believe.

