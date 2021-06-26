South Mississippi veteran celebrates 101st birthday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi veteran celebrated his 101st birthday on Friday.

Bob Walker, who served in the battle of Iwo Jima, was given a drive-by celebration thanks to the Patriot Guard Riders. They also gave him his first ride on a motorcycle.

Throughout his time as a Marine, he’s observed history firsthand.

Mary Draughn, a friend, wanted to ensure he was given the honor and celebration he deserved.

“He’s a treasure. He’s 101 years old, he’s a Marine and we gotta take care of our brothers,” Draughn said. “He was in Hiroshima. There’s not a whole lot more to say. If you think about what he’s seen and what he’s done, I mean, that’s all there is. I mean, he’s just incredible.”

Walker said his secret for success was keeping his nose clean.

