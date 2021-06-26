Scrapin’ the Coast bringing crowds back to the South Mississippi shores

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of people have come from far and wide for the nineteenth year of Scrapin’ the Coast. Some will venture to the Coast Coliseum grounds to be in the center of the action, but no matter where you go, event organizers stress there is a little something for everyone at Scrapin’ the Coast.

”We have a little bit of everything here for people to experience. I mean, if you like low riders we got that. If you like four-wheel drives, we have that too. If you want motorcycles, imports, a little bit of everything,” said organizer Eric Kendricks.

Automobiles of every shape and size will fill the Coliseum grounds over the weekend, but some will find their own unique way to take in the sights and sounds.

”Couldn’t ask for nothing better right on the beach, on the boulevard, as everything passing, as you can see,” said Louisiana resident Mike Antoine.

This is Mike and his family’s first time visiting for Scrapin’. The family decided to bring their Jeep and sit up top to get a birds-eye view. Others attending didn’t want to miss out on the atmosphere at the Coliseum and have been attending the event each and every year.

”I love this show because it is kind of like a family reunion. You get to visit with a lot of old friends and see what they did with their rides. It is just a good time,” said Suddy Lewis.

Lewis has won multiple awards at the event over the years but believes it is the energy of the event that makes it special. It is an atmosphere that event coordinators have spent decades crafting, and they are proud to have such a positive impact on the place they call home.

”I mean, I started doing car shows over 30 years ago. We grew it into something big. We wanted to give back to the community. We wanted to have something here that was special just for the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Eric Kendricks.

Registration took place Friday but truly begins Saturday and continues into Sunday. You can attend anytime between the hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and tickets cost $20.

