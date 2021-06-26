Pop-up showers and storms possible

It’s going to be another hot and humid day! Highs will be in the upper 80s. The heat index will be around 95-100. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible today and this evening. Some showers and storms could produce heavy downpours.

Rain chances will decrease overnight tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Pop-up showers and storms are expected on Sunday and Monday. Once again, some heavier downpours are possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Our typical summer weather will continue through the rest of the week. Pop-up showers and storms are possible through Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, there are currently no threats to the Gulf Coast. A tropical wave in the Atlantic has a very low chance for further development, but it is not a concern for us at this time.

