WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Minors accused of pouring alcohol on endangered sea turtle at Alabama beach

Orange Beach police have arrested several juveniles after an incident involving an endangered...
Orange Beach police have arrested several juveniles after an incident involving an endangered sea turtle. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WSFA) - Several juveniles have been arrested after an incident on an Alabama beach Thursday involving a sea turtle.

According to the Orange Beach Police Department, officers were dispatched to an undisclosed location on the beach where they found minors who were allegedly harassing a sea turtle that was laying a nest.

The police department said its officers found the minors, as well as the nearby sea turtle, and opened an investigation. Detectives determined the underage beachgoers were consuming alcohol and had poured it on the turtle.

No names were released because of their ages, but Orange Beach police arrested several for underage possession of alcohol.

An investigation into the harassment of the turtle has been turned over to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there are three species of sea turtles known to nest on Alabama’s beaches and each is protected under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

Violations of the ESA could result in fines or jail time.

The exact location of the incident is not being released in order to protect the sea turtle nest.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators from St. Tammany Parish were working with Hancock County rescue teams Friday...
Body pulled from Hancock Co. river confirmed to be missing La. woman
Family members received devastating news for the Bay St. Louis Entergy lineman who suffered an...
Family receives devastating news for Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
Traffic stalled on Pascagoula River Bridge and South past Rodriguez Street Exit 2.
CLEARED: Traffic moving after multiple wrecks on I-10, I-110
James Garland Ward, 27, was arrested on Thursday and charged in the toddler’s death.
Moss Point man charged with capital murder in death of toddler
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship readies to sail
Food Giveaway
Gulfport church hands out groceries and COVID-19 vaccines
Investigators from St. Tammany Parish were working with Hancock County rescue teams Friday...
Body pulled from Hancock Co. river confirmed to be missing La. woman
New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving Night in the Superdome. (Source:...
‘We fully intend to begin the season without masks being required,’ says New Orleans Saints
Thousands of people have come from far and wide for the nineteenth year of Scrapin’ the Coast.
Scrapin’ the Coast bringing crowds back to the South Mississippi shores