WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Health officials say returning to work could be dangerous for unvaccinated people

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama has the second lowest vaccination rate in the country with only 32 percent of the state fully vaccinated.

Officials with UAB said even with our low vaccination rates and a recent increase in COVID-19 variants, fully vaccinated people don’t have much to worry about.

UAB epidemiologist Dr. Rachael Lee said it can be safe for unvaccinated people too, but with the increase in COVID-19 variants, she said workplaces can be a threat if unvaccinated employees take their masks off inside and don’t social distance. She said it is important unvaccinated people remain masked even though vaccinated employees can go mask free.

“If you are unvaccinated, you really need to think hard about protecting yourself and protecting your loved ones by getting vaccinated,” Dr. Lee said. “Especially if your employers are going back to resuming normal activities pre- COVID.”

Dr. Lee said being unvaccinated, regardless of age, is opening yourself up to more severe illness, hospitalization, and even death.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators from St. Tammany Parish were working with Hancock County rescue teams Friday...
Body pulled from Hancock Co. river confirmed to be missing La. woman
Family members received devastating news for the Bay St. Louis Entergy lineman who suffered an...
Family receives devastating news for Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
Traffic stalled on Pascagoula River Bridge and South past Rodriguez Street Exit 2.
CLEARED: Traffic moving after multiple wrecks on I-10, I-110
James Garland Ward, 27, was arrested on Thursday and charged in the toddler’s death.
Moss Point man charged with capital murder in death of toddler
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship readies to sail
Food Giveaway
Gulfport church hands out groceries and COVID-19 vaccines
Investigators from St. Tammany Parish were working with Hancock County rescue teams Friday...
Body pulled from Hancock Co. river confirmed to be missing La. woman
New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving Night in the Superdome. (Source:...
‘We fully intend to begin the season without masks being required,’ says New Orleans Saints
Thousands of people have come from far and wide for the nineteenth year of Scrapin’ the Coast.
Scrapin’ the Coast bringing crowds back to the South Mississippi shores