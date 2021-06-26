WLOX Careers
Gulfport church hands out groceries and COVID-19 vaccines

Food Giveaway
Food Giveaway(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and some people still struggle to get by. Their needs are the reason why pastor Tyrone Lewis and a group of volunteers from Triumph Church of Gulfport continue to lend a hand.

“We try to help put food on the table,” Lewis said. “There’s still a need. People are trying to head back to work and still don’t have enough to make it.”

Church volunteers and a group from Target in D’Iberville bagged and handed out 10,000 pounds of groceries to long lines of people.

The giveaway served as a testament to how devoted the South Mississippi congregation is.

“It’s more than just being in the four walls. Triumph Church is about pouring out into the community. We come out beyond the four walls and get into the community and show them love,” Lewis said.

Organizers not only wanted to feed those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they also wanted to vaccinate them.

“The pandemic is still with us. It is still real,” Dr. Tom Joiner said.

Jonier and a crew from Molina Healthcare set up tents by the food distribution site in order to give shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is a national emergency. This is a Mississippi emergency. Molina is here to vaccinate everyone,” he said.

Molina is one of a few health care providers in the state that are working to bring the vaccine to underserved communities. As the team begins to hold sites throughout Mississippi, officials urge unvaccinated Mississippians to roll up their sleeves.

“Don’t do it just for you. Do it for your loved ones,” he said.

Mississippi sits at the bottom when it comes to the total population fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There are just 30% of Mississippians 18+ that are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

