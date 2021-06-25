WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wreck on I-10 Pascagoula River Bridge

All westbound lanes are blocked on I-10 over the Pascagoula River Bridge.
All westbound lanes are blocked on I-10 over the Pascagoula River Bridge.(MDOT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jackson County, Miss. (WLOX) - All westbound lanes are blocked on I-10 over the Pascagoula River Bridge.

The police say that the wreck was caused by a traffic accident. MDOT said the incident accured east of Exit 61 to Gautier.

MDOT estimates a 55-minute delay. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Police have not released any further information at this time. The story will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O’Neil Wesley, 31, was arrested Tuesday in Gulfport after a warrant out of Alexandria, La. was...
Gulfport man charged in Louisiana cold case killing of child
The night of Jan. 31, 2020, began with friends and family coming together to celebrate a...
Man shot by Gulfport officer was unarmed, driving less than 5mph, say witnesses
Auditor: DHS withheld info on possible fraud for months after arrests in $4M embezzlement case
Auditor: DHS withheld info on possible fraud for months after arrests in $4M embezzlement case
A lineman from Bay St. Louis is fighting for his life after suffering an electric shock in his...
Lineman from Bay St. Louis fighting for his life after suffering electric shock in New Orleans
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

Louisiana resident Courtney Johnson was reported missing June 22 after failing to arrive at the...
Authorities searching for missing La. woman in Hancock Co. river
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 243 new cases of COVID-19 and four new...
243 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday
James Garland Ward, 27, was arrested on Thursday and charged in the toddler’s death.
Moss Point man charged with capital murder in death of toddler
Many businesses are still nowhere close to being fully staffed, especially those in the food...
Staffing shortages still a challenge for many Coast businesses