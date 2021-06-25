Wreck on I-10 Pascagoula River Bridge

Jackson County, Miss. (WLOX) - All westbound lanes are blocked on I-10 over the Pascagoula River Bridge.

The police say that the wreck was caused by a traffic accident. MDOT said the incident accured east of Exit 61 to Gautier.

MDOT estimates a 55-minute delay. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Police have not released any further information at this time. The story will be updated once more information is available.

