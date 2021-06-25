St. Martin alum Tony David named Samford head coach

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Martin alum Tony David was named the new head baseball coach at Samford University, the school announced Wednesday.

He spent the last 16 seasons with the Bulldogs as the associate head coach. The Bulldogs won at least 40 games twice during that span, the only two times in program history.

David played two years of college baseball at the university of South Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.