Search teams pull car, body from Hancock Co. river in search for missing La. woman

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday afternoon, search teams looking for a missing Louisiana woman pulled her submerged car from the water just off I-10 in Hancock County. A body was found inside the vehicle, but officials aren’t ready to say for sure if it is Courtney Johnson.

Friends and family say the 34-year-old mom was headed to Biloxi to meet up with friends. When she never checked into her hotel, those who knew her best knew something was wrong. Their last contact with her was around 6 p.m. on June 22. At that time, she informed a friend that she was traveling east on I-12 in the Madisonville, La. area.

Investigators from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department Friday morning. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the auto locator on Johnson’s car shows her last reported location as being just off I-10 near mile marker 2.

A search of the flooded area quickly ensued as Johnson’s family gathered nearby. After hours of searching, a car was finally located and carefully pulled from the water. Johnson’s loved ones immediately recognized the vehicle and began crying, saying it was her.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the fatal crash. At this time, no foul play is suspected.

“My thoughts and prayers go out the family and friends of Courtney during this difficult time,” St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Louisiana resident Courtney Johnson was reported missing after friends told authorities she had not been since June 22, 2021. (St. Tammany Parish Sheriff)

