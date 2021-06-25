Over 400 firefighters attend conference, Chief Boney named SAFC president

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The brave and the bold headed down to Biloxi this week for the annual Firefighter Conference.

During this year’s meeting, Biloxi’s own Fire Chief Joe Boney was named the first Mississippi president of the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs.

More than 400 fire chiefs and firefighters from around the region came to the event, which served as an educational opportunity for emergency responders to network and share ideas.

“The American fire service is faced with a number of issues,” said Boney. “One of them is volunteerism. You know, volunteers in the fire service. A lot of people don’t wanna take the time to do that, but, man, it really helps the community.”

The event also helps address various other issues like budgeting and hiring.

Fire chiefs and firefighters from across the Southeast in Biloxi through the weekend. Posted by Biloxi Fire Department on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.