Moss Point man charged with capital murder in death of toddler

PASCAGOUAL, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point is now charged with capital murder in the death of a toddler after the child died earlier this month.

James Garland Ward, 27, was arrested on Thursday and charged in the toddler’s death.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Ward brought the 20-month-old girl to Singing River Hospital on June 3. The child was unresponsive and was flown to Ochsner’s Hospital in New Orleans, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Further investigation and medical records led investigators to arrest and charge Ward with the child’s murder. He is now being held at Jackson County Adult Detention Center. He is scheduled to have an initial appearance at 1:30pm on Friday.

