WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Moss Point man charged with capital murder in death of toddler

James Garland Ward, 27, was arrested on Thursday and charged in the toddler’s death.
James Garland Ward, 27, was arrested on Thursday and charged in the toddler’s death.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOUAL, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point is now charged with capital murder in the death of a toddler after the child died earlier this month.

James Garland Ward, 27, was arrested on Thursday and charged in the toddler’s death.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Ward brought the 20-month-old girl to Singing River Hospital on June 3. The child was unresponsive and was flown to Ochsner’s Hospital in New Orleans, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Further investigation and medical records led investigators to arrest and charge Ward with the child’s murder. He is now being held at Jackson County Adult Detention Center. He is scheduled to have an initial appearance at 1:30pm on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O’Neil Wesley, 31, was arrested Tuesday in Gulfport after a warrant out of Alexandria, La. was...
Gulfport man charged in Louisiana cold case killing of child
The night of Jan. 31, 2020, began with friends and family coming together to celebrate a...
Man shot by Gulfport officer was unarmed, driving less than 5mph, say witnesses
Auditor: DHS withheld info on possible fraud for months after arrests in $4M embezzlement case
Auditor: DHS withheld info on possible fraud for months after arrests in $4M embezzlement case
A lineman from Bay St. Louis is fighting for his life after suffering an electric shock in his...
Lineman from Bay St. Louis fighting for his life after suffering electric shock in New Orleans
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

Many businesses are still nowhere close to being fully staffed, especially those in the food...
Staffing shortages still a challenge for many Coast businesses
More animals are coming into the Jackson County Animal Shelter, leaving them overcrowded and in...
Jackson County Animal Shelter overcrowded, in need of loving homes for pets
Today will be another hot and muggy day with typical summertime pop-up showers and thunderstorms.
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Businesses everywhere have struggled to succeed over the last year as they faced closures and...
Hiring still a challenge for many businesses in South Mississippi