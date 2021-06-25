WLOX Careers
Mississippi State taking it one step at a time at CWS

Tanner Allen celebrates hitting a go-ahead three run homer in the Bulldogs 6-5 win over UVA
Tanner Allen celebrates hitting a go-ahead three run homer in the Bulldogs 6-5 win over UVA(Mississippi State Baseball Twitter)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) - Survive and advance is the unofficial motto of college tournaments, and that’s just what Mississippi State has done thus far. A pair of one-run wins under their belt, and suddenly MSU is in the driver’s seat.

The Bulldogs have played 10 games of postseason baseball, and are 7-1 since the SEC tournament. They’re about as experienced as a team can be after last year’s shortened season. As teams get closer to the end and a chance to hoist the trophy, sometimes staying focused can be the biggest challenge, and the toughest opponent is yourself. That’s exactly what Chris Lemonis emphasized ahead of Friday.

“It’s not easy, I had to really speak about it a lot about not looking too far ahead and not getting too high or too low,” he said. “We’re stressing it as much as we have all year, it’s always play the next game, win the next game. This whole trip, our kids haven’t even looked down the bracket. Probably half of them don’t even know how this goes, so we’re just focused on winning the next one and getting our pitching lined up and scouting reports lined up and having a good practice. It’s all about the next game.”

