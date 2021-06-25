WLOX Careers
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot jumped to $500K

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re feeling lucky, this weekend’s jackpots for Mega Millions®, Powerball®, and Mississippi Match 5 are on the rise again.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $50 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $75 million! The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is currently an estimated $500,000.

“We are seeing a lot of enthusiasm from our players as people are getting back out more,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen. “Jackpots have the opportunity to rise quickly as more players participate in the games.”

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST here.

