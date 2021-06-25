WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man wanted for licking woman’s backside at a beauty supply store

Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.
Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.(NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a woman who was shopping at a beauty supply store in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.

You can see the woman say something to the man, who police say then ran away.

According to the NYPD Crime Stopper unit, the incident happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. at Jota Jota Beauty Supply.

Law enforcement is offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or by calling 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O’Neil Wesley, 31, was arrested Tuesday in Gulfport after a warrant out of Alexandria, La. was...
Gulfport man charged in Louisiana cold case killing of child
The night of Jan. 31, 2020, began with friends and family coming together to celebrate a...
Man shot by Gulfport officer was unarmed, driving less than 5mph, say witnesses
Auditor: DHS withheld info on possible fraud for months after arrests in $4M embezzlement case
Auditor: DHS withheld info on possible fraud for months after arrests in $4M embezzlement case
A lineman from Bay St. Louis is fighting for his life after suffering an electric shock in his...
Lineman from Bay St. Louis fighting for his life after suffering electric shock in New Orleans
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden celebrates Pride Month, highlighting LGBTQ rights
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, founder of the first commercial anti-virus...
Widow seeks ‘thorough’ investigation into John McAfee death
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Judge rejects Chauvin’s request for new trial in George Floyd’s death
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 remain missing
Seattle prepares for the coming heat wave that's likely to break records.
Pacific Northwest braces for record-breaking heat wave