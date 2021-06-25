WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Lineman from Bay St. Louis fighting for his life after suffering electric shock in New Orleans

His family says the next 72 hours are critical as he tries to recover.
A lineman from Bay St. Louis is fighting for his life after suffering an electric shock in his...
A lineman from Bay St. Louis is fighting for his life after suffering an electric shock in his bucket on Wednesday in New Orleans. His family says the next 72 hours are critical as he tries to recover.(Doug Seal)
By Akim Powell
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A lineman from Bay St. Louis is fighting for his life after suffering an electric shock in his bucket on Wednesday in New Orleans. His family says the next 72 hours are critical as he tries to recover.

According to a Facebook post by Cassie Lassabe, 28-year-old Cayce Seal is currently in stable condition as he’s receiving treatment at the University Medical Center in New Orleans following the accident. Cayce is reportedly a lineman for Entergy Louisiana.

UPDATE! 6/24 4:38pm At 6 pm they will start warming Cayce’s body temperature back to normal from 95 degrees. This...

Posted by Cassie Lassabe on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

In the post, Lassabe said his crew noticed right away and worked very quickly to get him out of his bucket and immediately started CPR. However, he lost his heartbeat, but he did gain it back during the transport to the hospital. He is breathing on his own, but does have a vent to help him breathe.

Seal is currently sedated to give his body rest, but once he’s weened off the medication, doctors will begin neurological testing. They will also start warming his body temperature back to normal from 95 degrees, which takes approximately eight hours.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The night of Jan. 31, 2020, began with friends and family coming together to celebrate a...
Man shot by Gulfport officer was unarmed, driving less than 5mph, say witnesses
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins is wanted for murder in the May 27 shooting death of a Moss Point man.
Coast murder suspect dies in jail; Another suspect remains on the run
O’Neil Wesley, 31, was arrested Tuesday in Gulfport after a warrant out of Alexandria, La. was...
Gulfport man charged in Louisiana cold case killing of child
Boil water advisory issued for Ocean Springs
City of Ocean Springs under boil water notice
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
New details released, second arrest made in fatal drive-by Gulfport police say was caused by a pair of Jordans

Latest News

St. Paul United Methodist Church held a Feeding the Gulf Coast event today in Biloxi.
Biloxi church serves around 300 in drive-through food giveaway
Jazz Fest 2021 lineup
Dead & Co., Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters among Jazz Fest 2021 headliners
38 contestants from across the state are competiting for the crown.
Girls from across state preparing for Miss Hospitality competition
The legacy of Biloxi fallen police officer Robert McKeithen and Hancock fallen deputy Lt....
Saving a Hero’s Place honors fallen enforcement officers with chairs