Jay Johnson named LSU baseball coach

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - LSU baseball has found its new head coach after Paul Manieri’s retirement.

Arizona’s Jay Johnson is set to be the next coach for the Bayou Bengals. Johnson spent the last five seasons at Arizona where he made it Omaha twice. He leaves Arizona with a 208-114 record.

This season the Wildcats put up one of the most potent offenses in the country, leading the power 5 in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, and runs scored.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.