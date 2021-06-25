WLOX Careers
Jay Johnson named LSU baseball coach

Arizona head coach Jay Johnson stands by third base in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA Men's College World Series finals baseball game against Coastal Carolina in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 30, 2016.(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - LSU baseball has found its new head coach after Paul Manieri’s retirement.

Arizona’s Jay Johnson is set to be the next coach for the Bayou Bengals. Johnson spent the last five seasons at Arizona where he made it Omaha twice. He leaves Arizona with a 208-114 record.

This season the Wildcats put up one of the most potent offenses in the country, leading the power 5 in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, and runs scored.

