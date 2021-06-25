Jackson County Animal Shelter overcrowded, in need of loving homes for pets

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Every day, cats and dogs are going into the Jackson County Animal Shelter, where employees and volunteers work tirelessly to try and find each of them homes. Unfortunately, less adoptions are taking place, leaving the shelter overcrowded and placing a strain on their resources.

Maridee Mallette, the shelter’s adoption coordinator, spends each day doing everything she can to find a home for each of the pets that have been surrendered or found lost in the county. However, the numbers are not balanced, with more pets coming in than homes to put them in.

Jackson County Animal Shelter is full to capacity with cats and dogs, all in need of a loving home. (WLOX)

“We had 30 animals come in today, and we actually had one adopted and two get pulled into rescue. So that’s not very good odds right there,” said Mallette. “I just wish more people would realize that animals have feelings, too. You have to take care of animals like family.”

Mallette says rescue organizations and shelters help find many homes for the animals but there are always more and more in need of a forever home.

It's out of control! We have like 130 cats and kittens! What is going on? Please Spay and Neuter your pets! We have a... Posted by Maridee Bond Mallette on Friday, June 18, 2021

“Rescues help us. Southern Pines in Hattiesburg - Southern Pines Animal Shelter - they help us get animals out,” said Mallette. “We bring animals up there every week and they take them, and they send them on transport north to better homes.”

As she is working to find homes for each animal, Mallette is also constantly educating people in person and through social media. Aside from encouraging people to adopt and not shop from breeders, she also emphasizes the responsibilities that come with being a pet owner.

Dozens of animals, including this cat, are at Jackson County Animal Shelter awaiting a forever home. (WLOX)

“Spay and neuter is a big thing. Microchip your pets. Look for them when they are gone. If you’re not ready to adopt, don’t get one. That would help out our numbers a lot,” said Mallette. “People are just bringing them in like crazy, all day long, calling wanting to surrender. All day long our phone rings off the hook.”

For those who want a fur baby to love, the Jackson County Animal Shelter has plenty, and the adoption fee covers many of the animal’s health needs.

“You get the spay and neuter, you get a rabies shot, you get the first set of vaccines, you get wormer, you get a free vet examine, and a free name tag from Two Dogs Dancing in Ocean Springs,” said Mallette.

Every time 1 dog gets adopted at least 2 more come to the shelter. Please consider adopting a big dog today and saving a... Posted by Maridee Bond Mallette on Thursday, June 17, 2021

The Jackson County Animal Shelter is open from 10am to 4pm Monday through Friday, and from 10am to 2pm on Saturday. It is located adjacent to the county soccer complex on Audubon Lane in Gautier, just off Highway 90. To see the pets that are currently up for adoption at JCAS, click here or follow the shelter’s Facebook page.

The shelter is also always in need of pet supplies, like wet and dry food for cats and dogs, litter, blankets, and cleaning supplies. Contact the shelter for more information on what kind of supplies they are currently in need of.

We are in need of Purina dog chow if you are able to donate right now! Our doggies would really appreciate it and so will we! Thank you in advance and please share!!! Posted by Jackson County Animal Shelter Gautier, MS on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

