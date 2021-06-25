WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Hammond police intercept plane carrying $750,000 in drugs

Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying...
Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying $750,000 in drugs.(HPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man after intercepting a plane carrying a large amount of drugs from California to Miami.

According to the Hammond Police Department, a jet landed at the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport around 5 p.m. to purchase fuel on June 23. HPD detectives and agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs Air and Marine division conducted surveillance on the jet.

Detectives found six duffel bags and six suitcases containing marijuana, vape cartridges, and pre-roll marijuana cigars.

Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying...
Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying $750,000 in drugs.(HPD)
Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying...
Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying $750,000 in drugs.(HPD)

The street value of the items seized is approximately $750,000.

Two pilots and a passenger were detained. The pilots were released and the passenger, Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, was arrested.

Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying...
Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying $750,000 in drugs.(HPD)

The aircraft was also seized and is pending forfeiture.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O’Neil Wesley, 31, was arrested Tuesday in Gulfport after a warrant out of Alexandria, La. was...
Gulfport man charged in Louisiana cold case killing of child
A lineman from Bay St. Louis is fighting for his life after suffering an electric shock in his...
Lineman from Bay St. Louis fighting for his life after suffering electric shock in New Orleans
The night of Jan. 31, 2020, began with friends and family coming together to celebrate a...
Man shot by Gulfport officer was unarmed, driving less than 5mph, say witnesses
Carmon Brannan (Source: George Co. Sheriff's Dept)
MS Supreme Court refuses to review convicted jail nurse’s appeal
Auditor: DHS withheld info on possible fraud for months after arrests in $4M embezzlement case
Auditor: DHS withheld info on possible fraud for months after arrests in $4M embezzlement case

Latest News

Authorities in Hancock County are searching for a Louisiana woman they say went missing this...
Authorities searching for missing La. woman in Hancock Co. river
The Mississippi Aquarium, with the help of CTA, and the Singing River Health System vaccinating...
Mississippi Aquarium helping to put shots in arms with BOGO ticket offer
Investigators from St. Tammany Parish were working with Hancock County rescue teams Friday...
Authorities searching for missing La. woman in Hancock Co. river
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot jumped to $500K