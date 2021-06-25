Friday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Today will be another hot and muggy day with typical summertime pop-up showers and thunderstorms. While rain is possible at any point in the day, some of the best chances could be primarily from late-morning into the afternoon and evening hours. Over the weekend, an area of Gulf moisture will move from near west Cuba toward the northwest. For now, it still looks like this could bring a slightly wetter pattern around Sunday or Monday to parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast region. Thankfully, the heaviest rain associated with this Sunday and Monday Gulf moisture is still expected to spare South Mississippi and instead target parts of Texas and Louisiana. Meanwhile in the tropics, there is one area near Africa with a low chance to develop but it’s too far away to be considered a Gulf Coast threat at this time.

