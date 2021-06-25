WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Archie Manning attends Saints Hall of Fame reception in Biloxi

Archie Manning attended the Saints Hall of Fame reception at the IP Casino in Biloxi on Thursday.
Archie Manning attended the Saints Hall of Fame reception at the IP Casino in Biloxi on Thursday.(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saints greats and fans mingled, enjoyed some dinner and bid on auction items at the Hall of Fame reception at the IP Casino Resort Spa on Thursday.

Archie Manning was in attendance, and he said while the departure of Drew Brees is clearly an enormous loss, the Saints are still talented enough to contend.

“He’s been such a great player, but it ends and somebody has to pick up the slack,” he told WLOX. “The Saints have a bunch of good players. The Saints have a lot of good players. It’s important for everyone, whether it be on the defensive side or at the quarterback position, but everybody has to pick it up a little bit, and keep the same momentum to be the same type of team they’ve been in the past.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The night of Jan. 31, 2020, began with friends and family coming together to celebrate a...
Man shot by Gulfport officer was unarmed, driving less than 5mph, say witnesses
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins is wanted for murder in the May 27 shooting death of a Moss Point man.
Coast murder suspect dies in jail; Another suspect remains on the run
O’Neil Wesley, 31, was arrested Tuesday in Gulfport after a warrant out of Alexandria, La. was...
Gulfport man charged in Louisiana cold case killing of child
Boil water advisory issued for Ocean Springs
City of Ocean Springs under boil water notice
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
New details released, second arrest made in fatal drive-by Gulfport police say was caused by a pair of Jordans

Latest News

St. Martin alum Tony David was recently named the head baseball coach at Samford University
St. Martin alum Tony David named Samford head coach
Arizona head coach Jay Johnson stands by third base in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA...
Jay Johnson named LSU baseball coach
Gulfport’s very own ‘golden girl’ leaped through the first round moving a step closer to making...
‘One and done’: Gulfport’s Brittney Reese advances to women’s long jump finals
The Shuckers are teaming with the Singing River Health System to help get more shots into the...
Shots with the Shuckers