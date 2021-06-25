Archie Manning attends Saints Hall of Fame reception in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saints greats and fans mingled, enjoyed some dinner and bid on auction items at the Hall of Fame reception at the IP Casino Resort Spa on Thursday.

Archie Manning was in attendance, and he said while the departure of Drew Brees is clearly an enormous loss, the Saints are still talented enough to contend.

“He’s been such a great player, but it ends and somebody has to pick up the slack,” he told WLOX. “The Saints have a bunch of good players. The Saints have a lot of good players. It’s important for everyone, whether it be on the defensive side or at the quarterback position, but everybody has to pick it up a little bit, and keep the same momentum to be the same type of team they’ve been in the past.”

