WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Tyler Cobb’s journey from baseball to cornhole

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCHENRY, Miss. (WLOX) - McHenry’s Tyler Cobb was playing baseball at Mississippi Gulf Coast just a couple years ago, before he found a new passion of his: cornhole.

“We got started pretty much just like everybody else. We just threw in the backyard or at get-togethers, and we were like, ‘we’re pretty good,’” Cobb said. “And then we realized there were real cornhole tournaments, so we started going and it took off from there.”

It wasn’t long until Tyler turned his passion into a career. At just 21-years-old, he’s officially a member of the American Cornhole League.

“In the ACL, you get points by winning regionals and stuff like that,” he said. “I won regionals and got some points, and then we went to conference tournaments, which is a bigger stage, and I did well at those. Then we went to the world championships last August, and that’s where I qualified to be a pro.”

In his first year as a pro, Tyler won the ACL Pro Shootout doubles championship.

Prior to traveling for tournaments, Tyler had never flown on an airplane before. But his new-found love changed that, and he has become close friends with some of his teammates and competitors.

“I have friends from one end of the United States to the other. You don’t go to many cornhole tournaments and meet many people that you don’t like,” he said. “Everybody, they’re all good people. But at the same time, they’re serious about it. They’re not just messing around. I think that’s what I like about it the most.”

The first chapter of his career has been wildly successful. How many chapters of it are left? He’s not sure - but no matter how long the book ends up being, he’ll be content.

“I’ll take it as far as it’ll take me. I’ll ride it as far as I can. If it takes me my whole life, if it doesn’t, I’ll just keep playing and trying to win. If I keep winning, I’ll keep playing. If I stop winning, I’ll stop I guess.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins is wanted for murder in the May 27 shooting death of a Moss Point man.
Coast murder suspect dies in jail; Another suspect remains on the run
The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits
State Auditor Shad White
$117 million in improper unemployment payments made during early months of COVID, audit finds
The night of Jan. 31, 2020, began with friends and family coming together to celebrate a...
Army vet shot by Gulfport officer was unarmed, driving less than 5mph, say witnesses
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
New details released, second arrest made in fatal drive-by Gulfport police say was caused by a pair of Jordans

Latest News

Tyler Cobb’s journey from baseball to cornhole
Tyler Cobb’s journey from baseball to cornhole
MGCCC's new head men's golf coach Brad Thornton
Thornton named MGCCC men’s head golf coach
MGCCC new softball coach David Kuhn
Gulf Coast hires Kuhn to lead softball program
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
‘That’s unfair’: Brett Favre says trans women shouldn’t compete in Olympics, per report