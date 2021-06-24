Tyler Cobb’s journey from baseball to cornhole

MCHENRY, Miss. (WLOX) - McHenry’s Tyler Cobb was playing baseball at Mississippi Gulf Coast just a couple years ago, before he found a new passion of his: cornhole.

“We got started pretty much just like everybody else. We just threw in the backyard or at get-togethers, and we were like, ‘we’re pretty good,’” Cobb said. “And then we realized there were real cornhole tournaments, so we started going and it took off from there.”

It wasn’t long until Tyler turned his passion into a career. At just 21-years-old, he’s officially a member of the American Cornhole League.

“In the ACL, you get points by winning regionals and stuff like that,” he said. “I won regionals and got some points, and then we went to conference tournaments, which is a bigger stage, and I did well at those. Then we went to the world championships last August, and that’s where I qualified to be a pro.”

In his first year as a pro, Tyler won the ACL Pro Shootout doubles championship.

Prior to traveling for tournaments, Tyler had never flown on an airplane before. But his new-found love changed that, and he has become close friends with some of his teammates and competitors.

“I have friends from one end of the United States to the other. You don’t go to many cornhole tournaments and meet many people that you don’t like,” he said. “Everybody, they’re all good people. But at the same time, they’re serious about it. They’re not just messing around. I think that’s what I like about it the most.”

The first chapter of his career has been wildly successful. How many chapters of it are left? He’s not sure - but no matter how long the book ends up being, he’ll be content.

“I’ll take it as far as it’ll take me. I’ll ride it as far as I can. If it takes me my whole life, if it doesn’t, I’ll just keep playing and trying to win. If I keep winning, I’ll keep playing. If I stop winning, I’ll stop I guess.”

