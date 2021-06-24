WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Tuxachanie Creek residents surprised by excessive floodwaters from TS Claudette

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents who live near the Tuxachanie Creek off of Highway 15 in Biloxi had to blink twice when they saw high floodwaters Wednesday morning. Emergency Management Agency director Matt Stratto said that more than four inches of rain fell in the area.

However, Stratton said that the agency has no gage on the Tuxachanie Creek, which is why officials can’t say how high the water has risen.

Toney Mundell has been the lead organizer at the Tuxachanie Hole for four years and said that his 50-foot slide, live music stage, and camper are underwater.

“It hasn’t really flooded this bad in a few years and this is the second time this year,” said Mundell. “We had to tie most of the canoes and kayak to the trees.”

Jimmy Stephens lived in the area for more than six years and said that the flood caught most residents off-guard.

“We knew to keep an eye out but the stages didn’t make it seem like there was going to be flooding,” said Stephens. “We woke up this morning and we didn’t think anything would be wrong but it’s here.”

Stephens explained that it’s reassuring to have flood insurance and attentive neighbors for help.

“It’s nice to have flood insurance to protect your belongings. A lot of people don’t realize that this area floods so we lean on each other a lot,” said Stephens. “If you need help from getting stuck or need certain materials, if you put your hand out then they’re there to help you.”

Stratton said people should check weather updates to avoid any surprises.

“Any time the weather service issues any of these it will update online,” said Stratton. “It will send an alert to weather radios. People should check that for how it’s going to affect them.”

Stratton also said that during Tuesday night’s storm, Harrison County Road Department workers had to repair more than five damaged culverts to help stop flooding.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins is wanted for murder in the May 27 shooting death of a Moss Point man.
Coast murder suspect dies in jail; Another suspect remains on the run
The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits
State Auditor Shad White
$117 million in improper unemployment payments made during early months of COVID, audit finds
The night of Jan. 31, 2020, began with friends and family coming together to celebrate a...
Army vet shot by Gulfport officer was unarmed, driving less than 5mph, say witnesses
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
New details released, second arrest made in fatal drive-by Gulfport police say was caused by a pair of Jordans

Latest News

Residents who live near Tuxachanie Creek off of Highway 15 in Biloxi had to blink twice when...
Tuxachanie Creek residents surprised by excessive floodwaters from TS Claudette
Some families are still feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Claudette as they scramble to pick...
Pass Christian family still recovering from TS Claudette damage
Logjams are common whenever the Wolf River floods, and this week numerous dead trees and shrubs...
Wolf River resident happy logjam broke loose, flood waters receding
Logjams are common whenever the Wolf River floods, and this week numerous dead trees and shrubs...
South Mississippi family adapts to flooding issues near Wolf River