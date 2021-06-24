Thursday’s Forecast

Many in coastal Mississippi caught a much-needed break from the rain for most of yesterday. Hopefully we can do that again today but there will still be a chance for scattered thunderstorms with highs mainly in the upper 80s. A full moon rises tonight with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out tonight with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow, partly cloudy with a chance for isolated thunderstorms and highs in the 80s. For Saturday, partly cloudy with a chance for isolated thunderstorms and highs in the 80s with breezy southeast winds. This weekend a surge of tropical moisture in the Gulf will move from near Florida to near Texas. Perhaps this could mean wetter wetter weather for us on Sunday. Meanwhile, in the tropics, there are two areas in the Atlantic to watch over the next five days with a chance to develop according to the National Hurricane Center this morning but they are too far away to be considered a threat at this time.