Thornton named MGCCC men’s head golf coach

PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - Brad Thornton has felt this way about Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College for a long time. The former NJCAA All-American’s passion for the school and commitment to the golf program are big reasons he’s the new head golf coach at his alma mater.

“I love it. I can’t imagine anybody who has loved this place as a student or as a returning assistant coach the way I have,” he said. “It’s something I continue to want to commit myself to, because I want to give the opportunity I got from this place to all the student-athletes who come through.”

Thornton has been the Bulldogs’ assistant coach since 2016, and he takes over from his former coach and mentor Tommy Snell. Snell announced his retirement after the season.

“Brad Thornton will be a dynamite head golf coach,” Gulf Coast Athletic Director Steven Campbell said. “The love and passion that Brad exudes for Gulf Coast is unmatched. When we set our sights out to find the next MGCCC Head Golf Coach, we knew we needed someone that had extremely high character, is an exceptional recruiter, and has a track record of success on and off the course. There is no doubt in my mind that Brad has all of these characteristics and I am thrilled to see him join us as the leader of our golf program.”

Thornton was the MACJC Championship medalist in 2012, the year he made the NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention list. He participated at two national championships at Gulf Coast, then another while playing for NCAA Division II Delta State.

He was a key part of Gulf Coast’s two national championships. In 2017, he walked all 72 holes at the NJCAA Championship with Colin Troxler. He topped the individual leaderboard to win medalist, and the Bulldogs nearly won the team title.

The next year, he spent the final two rounds of the national championship in Foley, Ala., with Carter Nicholson. His splendid play helped Gulf Coast close out its first team title.

“It had nothing to do with Carter’s ability to hit a golf ball,” Thornton said. “It had everything to do with Carter believing he was going to hit every shot. You could have convinced him he was going to win the whole thing even though he was 7-over after two days. For our five-guy to shoot 3-under the last two days, it was remarkable.”

Nicholson was part of a team of all Mississippians who beat the best teams in the country. Snell and Thornton got that squad to believe in themselves.

“That was a special group who bought in and believed they could compete at that level,” Thornton said. “We’ve always had talent here. The facilities and everything about this campus, the individuals who are part of it, from the professors to the administration, they really commit to the students. When the players started believing in themselves that they were capable, that team dove in and put forth the effort.”

Thornton earned a bachelor’s degree at Delta State and a master’s at William Carey. He has been teaching at Stone High, and his golf team there has qualified for the state tournament both years.

He and his wife Krystyn have a 2-year-old daughter named Lily Kate and a newborn son named Todd. They are committed to Gulf Coast.

“It’s something I want to do for my family because it’s something we enjoy and something we’re committed to,” Thornton said. “We also want to continue to grow the program and give it the respect and leadership Coach Snell has instilled in it for everybody, all the past players who have come through. Everybody has grown through this program, and I think it’s something we can offer to kids in the future, as well.”