Pass Christian family still recovering from TS Claudette damage

PASS CHRISTAIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Some families are still feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Claudette and scramble to pick up the pieces. Velisha Barnes, a Camille Village Apartment tenant in Pass Christian, said the storm left her apartment unlivable and demands more help from her landlord.

“Claudette,” Barnes sighed. “Came home, I was on vacation, came home and it was destroyed.”

Insulation hangs inside Barnes’ apartment days after Claudette. Barnes said the storm caused extensive roof and water damage. The storm left a large hole in the corner of Barnes’ living room ceiling.

“This right here, it wasn’t like this. They knocked this down but it was over here,” Barnes said, as she explained the work the apartment maintenance had began. “This is where the hole was.”

Barnes said the apartment’s maintenance crews ripped her living room ceiling out to fix the hole and expect her to live here during repairs.

“I asked them where am I gone live with my kids. Like where am I gone go? They suppose to be on that,” she said.

Velisha Barnes said the apartment's maintenance crews ripped her living room ceiling out to fix the large hole, but expects her to live here during repairs. (wlox)

Barnes said there are vacant apartments within the complex and was even told one would be ready for her.

“They told me that they was going to move me to 420, but I got a phone call at 5:15, not last night but the night before last, and said that 420 was not vacant anymore for me,” Barnes said.

Management was not able to speak on camera but said there are empty apartments, but all floors have been removed for renovations and are not livable. Barnes and Sabrina Jones say their apartment is probably in worse shape.

“They taking they time,” Jones said. “They saying they gone get over here and work on it, but as you can see, they have workers everywhere out here at different vacant houses and they’re nowhere here. This should be their first priority.”

Barnes has moved everything from her living room into the kitchen and down her narrow hallway until damages are repaired.

“Living room set. TV. My stereo. Everything that was in my living room was destroyed. Pictures on the wall... I don’t’ know,” Barnes said.

Jones said after six years living at Camille Village, Barnes should get more help.

“Get some assistance, get some work done, and show us that y’all trying, “ Jones said. “She wouldn’t live here. You wouldn’t live here. No one would live here with their kids. Get what I’m saying?”

The apartment manager said emergencies like this are why renter’s insurance is so important to help protect your belongings.

