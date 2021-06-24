WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss bipartisan infrastructure agreement

Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News...
Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that “we have a deal,” signaling a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan that would achieve his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle.

Biden made a surprise appearance in front of the cameras with members of the group of senators, Republicans and Democrats, after an agreement was reached Thursday. Details of the deal were scarce to start, but the pared-down plan, with $559 billion in new spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals later on.

The president said not everyone got what they wanted and that other White House priorities would be done separately in a congressional budget process known as reconciliation.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with lawmakers to get their thoughts on the developments.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

The night of Jan. 31, 2020, began with friends and family coming together to celebrate a...
Man shot by Gulfport officer was unarmed, driving less than 5mph, say witnesses
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins is wanted for murder in the May 27 shooting death of a Moss Point man.
Coast murder suspect dies in jail; Another suspect remains on the run
Boil water advisory issued for Ocean Springs
City of Ocean Springs under boil water notice
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
New details released, second arrest made in fatal drive-by Gulfport police say was caused by a pair of Jordans
The complaint accuses the Mississippi Commissioner of Revenue of violating the people’s freedom...
Atheists, humanists sue over Mississippi’s ‘In God We Trust’ license plates

Latest News

Hinds County Democrats call on GOP to support ‘full equality’ for LGBTQ+ community
State Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Top Miss. Dems to introduce legislation to replace Confederate Memorial Day with Juneteenth
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., check her mobile phone on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 8, 2021,...
Sen. Hyde-Smith no-show for dinner hosted by VP Harris due to ‘previous commitment’
Protestors rallied outside the high court days after justices ruled to overturn Initiative 65,...
Where things stand one month after Supreme Court ruled and overturned Initiative 65
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general