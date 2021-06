OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss catcher and Pearl River Central alum Hayden Dunhurst won the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award, the school announced Wednesday.

He is the second Rebel to win a Gold Glove Award, joining fellow catcher Stuart Turner, who won back in 2013. Dunhurst threw out 16 of 41 attempted stolen bases this season.

