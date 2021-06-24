WLOX Careers
Gulfport’s Brittney Reese starts fourth Olympic journey

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Gulfport’s very own ‘golden girl’ starts her fourth Olympic journey Thursday night as she competes in the 2021 trials.

Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese jumps tonight at 7:45 in the 2021 US Olympic Track and Field Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon. In the qualifying round, she will jump in the Women’s Long Jump flight.

When WLOX News last spoke with Reese, she was disappointed that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed due to COVID-19. However, she was determined to train and prepare for the 2021 trials, even though local gyms and the Olympic Training Center in San Diego were shut down.

She also said depending on how the Olympics play out in 2021, it may be her last event as she will look to retire from an impressive career. The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23.

If you’d like to see the live results, click here.

