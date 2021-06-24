WLOX Careers
Gulfport man charged in Louisiana cold case killing of child

O’Neil Wesley, 31, was arrested Tuesday in Gulfport after a warrant out of Alexandria, La. was...
O'Neil Wesley, 31, was arrested Tuesday in Gulfport after a warrant out of Alexandria, La. was issued for the murder of a child.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi man is now behind bars, charged in the 2009 murder of a child in Louisiana.

O’Neil Wesley, 31, was arrested Tuesday in Gulfport after a warrant for first-degree murder was issued out of Alexandria, La.

WLOX spoke with the detective in Alexandria on Thursday, who said this is still an ongoing investigation so few details are being released at this time.

A post on the Alexandria Police Department’s Facebook page states the murder occurred on May 8, 2009, in the 3100 block of Laurel Street. On Tuesday, authorities were able to develop enough probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant.

According to KALB News, the child was three years old and the suspect was 19 at the time of the murder. Police say the suspect did know the child but did not specify the relationship. No details have been released about how the child died.

Wesley is currently being held at Harrison County Adult Detention Center awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to contact Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

