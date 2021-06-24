WLOX Careers
Girls from across state preparing for Miss Hospitality competition

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 40 contestants are preparing to take the stage in a few weeks in an attempt to be crowned the 72nd Mississippi Miss Hospitality.

After being virtual for most of the competition in 2020, the girls are set to return to the Saenger Theater for in-person competition all three days.

Miss Hospitality comes with more responsibility than one may think.

“The young lady who was crowned Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality travels the state, they travel the region and the country promoting tourism and economic development right here in Mississippi,” said Miss Hospitality program director Kristen Brock. “Ultimately, that’s the grand prize. The opportunity to literally have the job to represent the state of Mississippi and all that we have to offer.”

The tourism and economic impact from the competition has a big financial impact on the Hub City. According to VisitHattiesburg, the competition generates approximately $450,000 a year for the economy in Hattiesburg.

After months of preparation and hard work, the time will come on July 17 when the 2021 Miss Hospitality will be crowned.

“I’m so excited to be able to finally get to be able to meet some of the familiar faces that I wasn’t able to last year and some new ones as well,” said McKay Lee Bray, 2020 Miss Hospitality. “Just to be able to get the full experience this year is honestly amazing. I am so excited.”

If you would like to purchase tickets to the event, you can call the Saenger Theather box office at 601-584-4888 or visit the Saenger Theather website.

