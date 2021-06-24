Expect Hwy 90 traffic delays for Scrapin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Expect traffic to be heavier than normal on Hwy 90 this weekend as visitors bring their tricked out rides to Scrapin’ the Coast 2021.

The three-day event is now in its 19th year at the Coast Coliseum. As with Spring Break and Cruisin’ the Coast, Hwy 90 will be the focal point for visitors who want to see and be seen. Because of that, the city will implement its standard traffic plan to keep traffic moving on the beachfront highway.

“Generally, we expect traffic to start picking up Friday evening around dinner time and remain heavy through the evening,” Biloxi Police Captain Brian Dykes said. “Then you can expect traffic to pick back up Saturday morning around 10 with an uptick through to the evening.”

Early Friday morning, around 3 a.m., Biloxi public safety crews will begin positioning traffic cones down the center lanes of Hwy 90 from I-110 to DeBuys Road. Barricades will also be staged at intersections.

Here’s how the plan works: If traffic becomes heavy and slow-moving, Biloxi Police may bring out the barricades and block all left turn lanes at intersections without traffic lights. The cones come into play if officials decide to reserve the left lanes of Hwy 90 for emergency vehicles only.

Another tool used during peak traffic times is “venting”, which means all Hwy 90 drivers must turn north at I-110 or Cowan Lorraine Road. Drivers should be prepared for any of these things to happen over the weekend.

Early Friday morning, around 3 a.m., Biloxi public safety crews will begin positioning traffic cones down the center lanes of Hwy 90 from I-110 to DeBuys Road. Barricades will also be staged at intersections. (City of Biloxi)

Biloxi Police want to stress the importance of following traffic guidelines and slowing down when roadways get busy.

“We’re asking people to expect traffic to be heavy and remember, patience, patience, patience,” Capt. Dykes said. " We want people to come and have a great time, but make sure it’s a safe time.”

Officials say it’s difficult to say exactly how busy this event will be. But predictions are typically based on hotel reservations, and many places we’ve spoken to say they’re fully booked.

Signs will be posted along Hwy 90, and the city of Biloxi’s B-Alert service (text BILOXI to 99411) will issue traffic advisories as needed throughout the weekend.

Click here for a full schedule of events for Scrapin’ The Coast 2021.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.