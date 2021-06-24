WLOX Careers
Saving a Hero’s Place honors fallen enforcement officers with chairs

By Hugh Keeton
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The legacy of Biloxi fallen police officer Robert McKeithen and Hancock County fallen deputy Lt. Michael Boutte will now be on full display.

On Wednesday in the lobby of the Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center the Biloxi Police Department dedicated an honor chair in McKeithen’s memory.

“It’s there to remind us that the officer that served and gave his life here Robert McKeithen is not forgotten, his memory will be here every day,” said Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.

The legacy of Biloxi fallen police officer Robert McKeithen and Hancock fallen deputy Lt. Michael Boutte will now be on full display.(WLOX)

The Beau Rivage contributed to the McKeithen Honor Chair after learning about the program from a WLOX report in February. Also on Tuesday in Hancock County, an honor chair was dedicated in memory of Lt. Michael Boutte who was killed earlier this year in the line of duty.

The legacy of Biloxi fallen police officer Robert McKeithen and Hancock fallen deputy Lt. Michael Boutte will now be on full display.(WLOX)

The organization ‘Saving a Hero’s Place’ builds the chairs to honor fallen officers across the country.

“There’s going to be a time when the officers that are currently here are retired and are no longer here,” said Tommy Capell, the nonprofit’s executive director. “So we want to create something that is not easy to overlook, so when new officers come in we hope they will ask about it, what is this, who was this and the legacy will continue on.”

Saving a Hero’s Place has now honored more than 170 fallen officers across 20 states. The honor chairs are made possible through donations.

If you’d like to learn more information about the organization, click here.

