Dead & Co., Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters among Jazz Fest 2021 headliners

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest lineup was announced Thursday, June 24.

Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, The Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Beach Boys, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jon Batiste, Wu-Tang Clan feat. The Soul Rebels, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, The Revivalists, Brittany Howard, Randy Newman, Irma Thomas, Melissa Etheridge, The Isley Brothers, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Boz Scaggs, Rickie Lee Jones, Ledisi, Tower of Power, David Sanborn, Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, Chris Isaak, Keb’ Mo’ Band, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, PJ Morton, Samantha Fish, Tribute to Dr. John, The Count Basie Orchestra, Galactic, Playing for Change Band, Terence Blanchard feat The E-Collective, Rebirth Brass Band, Shovels & Rope, Cyril Neville, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Asleep at the Wheel, Arturo Sandoval, Davell Crawford, El Gran Combo, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbeque Swingers, Martha Redbone Roots Project, Ricky Skaggs, Doug Kershaw, Boyfriend, Charlie Musselwhite, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, The Radiators, Anders Osborne, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, The Soul Rebels, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Tab Benoit, Leo Nocentelli, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Puss N Boots, Deacon John, The Campbell Brothers, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Little Freddie King, Nicholas Payton, Kathy Taylor and Favor, David Shaw, Tribute to Bessie Smith, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Jermaine Landrum & Abundant Praise Revival Choir, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Ronnie Lamarque, We are One and Divine Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, plus hundreds more artists scheduled to appear at the first-ever Jazz Fest in October.

Jazz Fest 2021 lineup (Jazz Fest)

VIP packages, general admission 3-day weekend passes and travel packages are on sale now through www.nojazzfest.com. Single-day tickets will go on sale in July.

VIP packages are weekend-specific and are valid for all three days of the weekend purchased. Jazz Fest offers three distinct VIP opportunities to experience the event in a very special way: the Festival’s popular Big Chief VIP Experience ticket package provides special viewing access at most of the Festival’s stages; the Grand Marshal VIP Pass allows for up-close access at the three major stages; and the Krewe of Jazz Fest VIP Pass entitles patrons to special covered seating at the Acura Stage audience area.

The fest is happening at the Fair Grounds from Oct. 8 - 10 and 15-17.

Jazz Fest Music Lineup Coming Thursday!#jazzfest pic.twitter.com/ykHBzOEcLe — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) June 22, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.